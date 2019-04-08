Strong finish by CHS girls 4×400 relay team seals invitational championship

By JORDAN MILLER

Sports Editor

MILLERSBURG – The Carrollton girls track team has been on a roll this season, and they weren’t slowing down at all Saturday when they traveled to West Holmes for the Knights Invitational.

Trailing entering the final race of the day, Carrollton’s 4×400 relay team of Cindy Lewis, Jillian Rinkes, Josie Burgett and Micah Donley, knew winning was the only option.

“The girls had come to the coaches with about 3 events left in the meet getting nervous, which they always do even if the meet isn’t depending on it,” Carrollton Head Coach Lindsay Traver said. “We told them, as we always do, that it’s going to come down to the 4×4. During the boys 3200m run they announced the scores with one event left and we were down three points, which meant we needed to outscore Tusky Valley by at least 4 points to win the meet. Across the field you could see that set in for the girls.”

The relay team stepped up their game down the home stretch to steal the win with a time of 4:13.92.

“Cindy, Jillian, and Josie ran a great race, passing other athletes down the homestretch, giving Micah the baton with a lead that she extended. There is only one word that explains their expressions as they completed their lap around the track…determination.”

The Lady Warriors won the invitational with 106 points. Indian Valley finished in a close second with 105 points.

Carrollton senior Alivia Bentley dominated the shot put and discus events, set invitational records in both events.

She recorded a throw of 45’ 11.25” in the shot put. The second closest throw was from Philo’s Jacelyn Wigal who threw 37’ 1.25”.

In the discus event, Alivia Bentley set the meet record with a throw of 129’ 8”. Wigal finished second with a throw of 109’ 5”.

Donley took control of the sprints, winning the 400 with a time of 1:00.17. She also won the 200 with a time of 26.00 and placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.89.

Carrollton senior Mac Tubaugh competed in the pole vault, an event Carrollton has never had, for the first time, placing third after clearing a height of 9’. She also placed seventh in the long jump with a jump of 14’ 7” and seventh in the high jump with a jump of 4’ 6”.

Tubuagh recorded a time of 16.80 in the 100-hurdles, finishing fourth while teammate Layna Pasiuk placed fifth with a time of 16.90.

Pasiuk also placed 10th in the 300-hurdles with a time of 55.08.

Elizabeth Potts, Rinkes, Lewis and Pasiuk combined for a first-place finish in the 4×200 race with a time of 1:51.24. The same four placed fourth in the 4×100 with a time of 52.87. Ridgewood won the event with a time of 52.22.

Carrollton freshman Camryn Barker placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:52.36. Keane placed 16th in the event with a time of 6:42.91.

The Lady Warriors 4×800 relay team of Alli Stackhouse, Tessa Bodo, Mary Keane and Ella Little placed sixth with a time of 11:29.02.

Burgett placed fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:38.54. Lewis placed sixth with a time of 2:39.96.

Amanda Bentley placed sixth in shot with a throw of 32’ 2.25”. She recorded a throw of 83’ 8” in discus to place 12th.

“Our girls are absolutely pushing each other to get better, as well as pushing themselves to get better. At practices, they naturally pair up in ways that make them to compete against someone of similar ability and push each other through workouts,” Traver said. “At Marlington on Tuesday some of our leaders asked us for a harder workout on Wednesday or Thursday because they were ready to as they said, ‘get in shape’. As coaches, we don’t want to over train our athletes early in the season because this can lead to injuries and peaking too early, but this was great to hear. As a team, they see their potential and are hungry to get better.”

The Lady Warriors will be back in action on Saturday at Sandy Valley to compete in the Lidderdale Invitational.