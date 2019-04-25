Sue E. Phillips, 70, of Carrollton, passed away at Aultman Hospital Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Phillips was born in Augusta Township, Ohio on April 10, 1949 to the late Earl and Betty (Stalder) Phillips.

Sue is survived by three brothers, Ronnie (Diane) of Minerva, Walter (Linda) of Carrollton, and Clifford of Waynesburg; five sisters, Sandra McNutt of Massillon, Leafa (Kenneth) Saunier of Zanesville, Sherrian Arnold of North Canton, Debby (Jerry) Stover of Carrollton, and Beth Holderbaum of Minerva; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, Ohio, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Carpenter of Mount Zion United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Heritage Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2004 Bellflower St., Minerva, OH 44657.

Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.