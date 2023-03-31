Sue I. DeFord, 87, passed away March 28, 2023.

She was born at home in Carrollton on July 15, 1935, to the late Clarence and Flora Walton.

Sue married the love of her life, John C. DeFord on July 26, 1959, and he passed away Aug. 3, 2020. Together they owned Carroll Lanes Bowling Alley. She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church in Carrollton where she was active as an elder and teaching bible school. To relax, she enjoyed sewing and listening to the piano. Her passion was bowling on the Senior League every Wednesday. Sue was active in the community as a 4-H advisor and a volunteer for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Carrollton for many years. She will be best remembered as a 5th grade elementary school teacher in Malvern and Carrollton Schools.

Survivors include her son, David DeFord of Magnolia; daughter-in-law, Nicole DeFord of Dellroy; three grandchildren Caleb, Hannah and Sarah; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Sue was preceded in death by her siblings, John Walton, Dick Walton, Jim Walton, Joan Harsh, Bob Walton, George Walton, and Mary Morckel; and her aunt, Hannah Hull, who was her second mother.

Calling hours will be Monday, April 3, 2023, At the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton from 5-8 p.m. and the funeral will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Westview Cemetery with Rev. Gordon Warner officiating.