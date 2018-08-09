Sun shines on Kilgore parade

KILGORE – Sunny skies welcomed visitors to the Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) parade Aug. 4.

Along with the parade, the two-day homecoming featured two nights of dead weight tractor pulling, cornhole tournament and the annual chicken barbeque.

Parade winners included:

Longest Distance Traveled: Augusta VFD, 20 miles;

Oldest Fire Apparatus: Scio VFD, 2003 Ford;

Best Float (non-political): B&M Hitch, Bill Miller;

Pumper over 1,000 GPM: Perry Twp. VFD, 2017 Freightliner;

Pumper under 1,000 GPM: Unionport FD, 2012 Pierce;

Oldest Automobile: Carroll County Democrat Party;

Judge’s Choice: Dave Crim, 2000 Jeep.

Judges were Tom Mesler of Carrollton Village FD and Jack Swinehart, Carroll County VFD.