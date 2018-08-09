KILGORE – Sunny skies welcomed visitors to the Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) parade Aug. 4.
Along with the parade, the two-day homecoming featured two nights of dead weight tractor pulling, cornhole tournament and the annual chicken barbeque.
Parade winners included:
Longest Distance Traveled: Augusta VFD, 20 miles;
Oldest Fire Apparatus: Scio VFD, 2003 Ford;
Best Float (non-political): B&M Hitch, Bill Miller;
Pumper over 1,000 GPM: Perry Twp. VFD, 2017 Freightliner;
Pumper under 1,000 GPM: Unionport FD, 2012 Pierce;
Oldest Automobile: Carroll County Democrat Party;
Judge’s Choice: Dave Crim, 2000 Jeep.
Judges were Tom Mesler of Carrollton Village FD and Jack Swinehart, Carroll County VFD.
Sun shines on Kilgore parade
KILGORE – Sunny skies welcomed visitors to the Loudon Township Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) parade Aug. 4.