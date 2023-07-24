Susan D. Eynon

Susan Denise Eynon (born Susan Denise German), 65, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, after a fall as a result of complications from a stroke.

Susan was born Nov. 29, 1957, in Canton, Ohio, and raised by John and Roberta German in Dellroy, Ohio.

She was a caring and passionate friend, coworker, and mother.

Susan is survived by her three sons Tyler, Thomas, and Jonathan, as well as her sister, Janet Everhart, and brothers, Gary and Randi German, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Carol German.

Susan graduated from Carrollton High School in 1976 and was working towards a degree at Kent State University Tuscarawas campus.

Susan was fiercely independent and always looking for an adventure or project. She enjoyed planting beautiful gardens, hand crafting Halloween costumes, sewing, and helping others. Susan loved music and was an accomplished piano player, playing recitals in Cleveland as a child. She worked as a customer service representative and IT manager at Flex Technologies before continuing with her career in IT at dlhBowles.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home, 129 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio, with Pastor Cynthia Hervey officiating.

Visitation will be held at 5 p.m. until the time of services.