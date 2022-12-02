Susan Ellen Grover died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the age of 75.

She was born Nov. 7, 1947, in Dover, Ohio to Richard and Martha Grimm.

She graduated from Conotton Valley High School in 1965 and from Cleveland State University in 1967. Susan married her husband, Glen Grover on Oct. 7, 1967, and they were married for over 55 years.

Susan was well known in the community as the owner/operator of The Light House. She and her husband, Glen also own and operate Grover Farms in Carrollton.

She studied the Bible and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in November 1963. She enjoyed sharing her hope for the future that God’s Kingdom will bring. Most people in the community received at least one letter from her during COVID and more than one visit in person before and after.

Susan was happiest spending time with family and friends. She was a gracious host and loved to cook. Many of her family and members of the congregation were recipients of her kindness and meals. Susan was also the person you went to for common sense advice. She leaves a big hole in our lives.

She was predeceased by her parents and survived by her husband, Glen Grover; daughter, Renee (Jonathan) Moran and grandson, Ezra Moran; brother, Jeff (Karen) Grimm, all of Carrollton, Ohio; her aunt, Mollie Taylor of West Chicago, IL; and numerous cousins, several nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Calling hours will begin at 2 p.m. with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to https://donate.jw.org. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.