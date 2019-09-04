Suspect charged in Jonathan Minard’s death

The Carroll County Grand Jury met today, Wednesday, Sept. 4. Three cases were presented. The last case of the day, a secret indictment, resulted in 15 indictments against Matthew Little.

Little was arrested quietly at his home at 3 p.m.

The 15 counts charged against Little are:

Involuntary manslaughter F1 3 counts

Corruption of another with drugs F2

Involuntary manslaughter F3

Permitted drug abuse F5

Endangering of a child F3

Permitting drug abuse M1

Reckless homicide F3

Tampering with evidence F3

Corruption of another with drugs F4

Possession of Heroin F5

Gross abuse of a corpse F5

Falsification M1

Failure to report a death M4

“Our detectives have been working since day one. We’ve worked with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the FBI. This case had certain things that were evident and things that were not evident. This sheriff and everyone else wanted the person or persons responsible for the death of Jonathan Minard to be brought to justice. He is in custody. He is in jail. We will proceed with diligence with this case,” said Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams.