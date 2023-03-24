Suzanne Marie Mote passed away Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023.

She was born March 27, 1944, to Raymond and Velma Herrington in New Brighton, PA.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Mote; infant son, Eric; sister, O’dessa Bowen; a niece, nephew, and two great-nephews.

Survivors include a son, James H. Mote Jr., of Plant City, FL; daughter, Rhonda Sue Mote of Carrollton; sister, Donna Lumley also of Carrollton; two nephews and one niece, and several great-nieces and nephews.

Suzanne retired in 2014 at age 70 after several years employed by Peacock Cleaners.

It was her wish to have no calling hours or services.

Cremation has taken place.

Condolences and special memories of Suzanne can be shared with her family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

