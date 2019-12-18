Sylvia Malisiak McIntyre, 73, of Longhorn Street, Carrollton, OH, died Monday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH, with her family around her.

Sylvia was born Aug. 25, 1946 in Wheeling, WV, a daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Balis Malisiak

Slyvia lived most of her life in this area retiring from Frito Lay Company. She was Catholic by faith and was a devoted wife and mother. She loved horseback riding and loved to spend time with her children and husband.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Ronald McIntyre, at home; four sons, Brian (Stacey) McIntyre of Carrollton, Stacey (Kimberly) McIntyre of FL, Rodney (Dawn) McIntyre of Richmond, OH, and Richard McIntyre of Carrollton; one brother, David Malisiak; one sister, Sandra Hargesheimer; two grandchildren, Brendan McIntyre and Stella Rose McIntyre.

Besides her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Milisiak and one sister, Marsha Milisiak.

The Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.