Synda D. Haag, 60, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

She was born to the late Samuel D. and Ruth O. Glasure.

Her passion was landscaping and working with her flowers.

She married Richard A. Haag on March 28, 1997.

Survivors are her husband, Rick A. Haag of Carrollton; one son, Ryan (Kayla) Glasure of Dennison; sibling, Shawn (Denise) Glasure of Harlem Springs, and a grandson, Leon Downey.

Synda was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Ashley.

Calling hours are Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m.

The funeral will take place at the funeral home Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. with burial at Perrysville Cemetery.