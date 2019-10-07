Tammie Jo Raper, 55, of Carrollton, died early Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019 in her home.

Born Oct. 11, 1963, she was a daughter of the late Ronald and Shirley Grimm Summers Sr.

Tammie was an employee of the Napa Distribution Center in Carrollton. She was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple.

Tammie is survived by her husband, Mark, whom she married July 7, 1985; a son, Daniel Raper of Carrollton; a daughter, Ashley Raper of Carrollton; a grandson, Dallas Newman; a brother, Ronald Summers Jr. of Canton; and a sister, Debbie Miller of Navarre.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.