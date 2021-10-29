Tanya S. “Susie” Lairson Gartrell, 69, of Bowerston, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Born April 28, 1952, in Wheeling, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Frederick Lairson and Mabel (Harrison) Lairson Hill.

Tanya was a 1970 graduate of Scio High School before marrying her lifelong love, Edison T. “Ted” Gartrell on Dec. 26, 1970.

She was employed as the office manager for 40 years at Bowerston Shale Co. until her retirement in 2014. She was a member of several card clubs, and in retirement, thoroughly enjoyed outings with her girlfriends every Wednesday.

She is survived by her husband, Ted; daughters, Tamula (Chris) Daris and Tristan (Wayne) Joy; grandchildren, Hannah and Holden Daris, and Kailey, Olivia, and Harrison Joy; brothers, Tom Lairson, Tim (Linda) Lairson, Ted (Diana) Lairson, and Tad (Judy) Lairson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Tim Gartrell, who was like a brother to her, Jerry (Krissy) Gartrell, and Gaila Gartrell; many nieces and nephews; and a host of dear friends, including Patti Thompson, with whom she was especially close.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Billy Hill.

Pastor Mick Foster will officiate a 10 a.m. funeral Friday, Oct. 29, at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison.

Interment will follow in Perrysville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Perrysville.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.