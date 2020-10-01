Terri Ann (Hanna) Hartshorne, 61, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer.

She was born April 19, 1959, to her parents, the late Thompson J. and Betty Jane (Zintsmaster) Hanna.

She was preceded in death by two brothers and step-son, Robert Lee Hartshorne.

Terri was a member of the Family of God and Baxter’s Ridge UMC Carrollton, where she shared her talent of card stamping with her special greeting cards to the congregation. A servant of the Lord, she was usually the one to offer coffee to Bible Study and Sunday School attendees. Terri’s love for animals of all kinds knew no bounds. She gave those animals who were unwanted a loving, caring home when no one else wanted them. Terri loved being outdoors, whether it was camping with her husband, fishing, jogging the hills of the property and playing frisbee golf. She also enjoyed playing poker on Friday evenings with her family and friends. Terri had a heart to serve others and truly saw the best in everyone she met. She touched many hearts and was a blessing to everyone who knew her.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Dean Hartshorne, Jr., whom she married Aug. 10, 1981; step-son, Richard Dean Hartshorne III; step-grandchildren, Kari (Adam) Merry, Kasey (Jose) Lopez, Jaimie, Tyler, Robert (and significant, Chelsea), Ryan, and Riley Hartshorne; several step-great-grandchildren; her brothers, Tom (Donna) Hanna, Cliff (Linda) Hanna; her sisters, Susan (Dan) James, Rebecca (Dan) Hartshorne; her nephew, Christopher (Katherine) Hanna and nieces, Christine (Matt) Sterlin, Chantel (Scott) Deem, Tina Hensley, Tracey (Shawn) Hurley, Patricia (James) Fredericks, Ashley (Jonathan) Miles; brothers-in-law, Edmond and Daniel (Becky) Hartshorne; sisters-in-law, Karen (Terry) Mayle and Judy Darby, along with many other extended family members.

Terri’s wishes were to be cremated, but the family encourages memorial donations be made to Baxter’s Ridge UMC, 4006 Jade Rd., Carrollton, OH 44615 or to The Carroll County Animal Protection League, P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615 or to Community Hospice, 704 Canton Rd. NW, Ste. E, Carrollton, OH 44615 in support and recognition of their tender care given. Those wishing can view this obituary and sign the online guest book and share memories at www.reedfuneralhome.com.