Terry A. Moore (TA)

Much loved brother of William Moore, Buddy Moore (Debbie, Donna Moore Sharp, Teresa Moore Trappenberg, Michael Moore (Linda), Gary Lee Moore (Teresa).

Survived by a son, Jason Day; daughter, Rochelle Hobbs; 7 grandchildren; far too many nieces, nephews and friends to mention.

TA’s proudest accomplishment was being a U.S. Marine.

This man who many viewed poor, was rich as a king in his faith in God and friendships he built along the way.

Special thanks to the caring staff of Carroll Healthcare Center, friends at the Virginia Restaurant, and the Seasoned Christian Class of Malvern First Christian Church for all the continued prayers, love and kindness you showed to TA and the entire Moore family.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Harlem Springs Community Center located at 3168 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton.

Join us in honoring TA, and please wear blue jeans or red, white & blue in his honor.