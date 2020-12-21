Terry C. Dye, 74, of Carrollton, passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 20, 2020, at Aultman Hospital in Canton after years of prolonged illness.

Terry was a beloved husband of Pamela for 37 years, a wonderful father to their two children, and a dear friend to many others. He will be greatly missed.

He was born Feb. 4, 1946, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, a son of Glenn Warner Dye and Mary Buchanan (both deceased).

He was a graduate of Jefferson Union High School class of ’64. A firm believer in hard work and entrepreneurship, Terry was a cabinetmaker of 40 years, and he owned and operated a small business from his home, The Country Woodsman. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Dellroy, Ohio for 21 years, where he served as an elder. His years of service to the church blessed the lives of many parishioners. An avid outdoorsman, Terry preferred to be in nature and was an active gardener and hunter even in the last days of his life.

Terry is survived by his wife, Pamela; son, Daniel; daughter, Sarah; son-in-law, Mark; granddaughter, Stella; sister, Bonny; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Warner Jr. (Sunny) and his sister, Holly.

Funeral services will be held at Dellroy Community Church of Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at noon with Rev. Scott Welch officiating, with masks and social distancing.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.