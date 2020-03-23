Terry L. Arbogast, 71

Terry Lee Arbogast, 71, of Carrollton, died March 19, 2020 in Aultman Hospital after a courageous battle against heart disease and diabetes.

Born at home in Carrollton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Julian and Dorothy Burns Arbogast.

Terry enlisted in the United States Army upon graduation from Carrollton High School in 1966 and was stationed in Thailand for six years as a radio technician.

He married H. Jean Leatherman Arbogast and they owned Muntean Heating and Cooling in Canton for about 30 years until her death in 2003.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Pfahler Arbogast, whom he married in 2005. Together, in retirement, they enjoyed attending area auctions and were weekly vendors at the Rogers Flea Market, dealing in old toys and by-gone era merchandise.

He loved his family, home, and dog, Abbey, and will be missed greatly.

Terry was Christian by faith.

He is also survived by his sisters, Sandra (Joseph) Ferguson of Canton, Susan (Vaughn) Cogan of Carrollton and Sally Arbogast of Malvern; brothers, Dennis (Tina) Arbogast of Massillon and Dan Arbogast of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Donna Arbogast of East Canton; daughter, Brenda (Jeff) Satterfield of North Canton; son, Michael Hunsinger of Massillon; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Along with his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Terresa, and a brother, Ronald Arbogast.

Terry’s family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support during these last months.

The family will hold a memorial service for Terry at a later date.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.