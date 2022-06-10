Terry Lee Earl, 62, of Perris, CA, died May 29, 2022, at Riverside Community Hospital in Riverside, CA.

He was born Oct. 7, 1959, in Canton, Ohio, a son of Nora (Peoples) Klosowski and the late Kenneth Earl.

Having lived most of his life in California, Terry was a graduate of Saddleback High School in Santa Ana, CA. He worked for over 25 years as a heating and air technician and was currently employed by 20/20 Plumbing and Heating Inc.

Terry is survived by two sons, Kenny Earl of Riverside, CA, and Kyle Earl and his companion, Skylar of Riverside, CA; three sisters, Crystal Butler (Tom) of Corona, CA, Karen Earl and companion, Greg of Exeter, CA, and Shelley Wedge (Gary) of Sherrodsville, Ohio; two brothers, Marty Earl of Riverside, CA, and Doug Earl (Donna) of Clovis, CA; mother and stepfather, Al Klosowski and one grandchild, Aubree Earl.

Services will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Riley’s Church with Pastor Linda Baker officiating.

The family will be present to receive friends at Riley’s Church on Saturday from noon to the time of service at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his father.

The Kerr Watson Funeral Home in Salineville, Ohio, was entrusted with arrangements.

Family and friends may view this obituary and leave online condolences at www.kerrwatsonfh.com or by visiting the funeral home Facebook page.