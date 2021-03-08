Thaddeus C. Burford of Newport News, VA, passed away peacefully March 2, 2021.

He was born May 22, 1954 in Canton, Ohio.

His joy in life was being with his grandchildren – they were his world. His work career spanned many years as a teacher, Naval officer, ultimately finding his work family at Warwick Mechanical Group as an estimator.

He was cherished by many friends and neighbors in his community.

His passions in life were watching cartoons, researching genealogy and working with his hands.

He is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kahlan Farmer.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Beverly; his children and their spouses, Talan Burford and wife Sarah, Kara Burford and ex-husband Taylor Farmer, Joshua Burford, and Jeremiah Burford and wife Kristen; his precious grandchildren, Skylar, Lorra, Lanah, Marley, Jovie, Noelle and Konrad; his mother, Gwendolyn Stephens and step-father, Thomas Stephens; 3 brothers, Doji, Shane and Jack Schandel; and two sisters, Rebecca and Coral Schandel.