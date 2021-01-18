Thelma Jean Miller, 94, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

A daughter of the late Colonel and Erma Miller Delaney, she was born April 7, 1926 in Carrollton.

For more than 60 years Jean owned and operated different nursing homes in Carroll County. She was a licensed LPN and Nursing Home Administrator. Jean sat for the first licensing exam for Nursing Home Administrators in Ohio. Being able to build business that could care for the residents of Carroll County as they aged was a great source of pride for her. Jean held memberships in the Ohio Healthcare Association as a board member, the Red Hat Society, and served as an Elder at Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her son, Alan Miller; two daughters, Erma McCullough and Cheryl Wallace; five grandchildren, Lisha Wallace, Jason (Kerry) Miller, Misty (Clay) Johnson, Crystal Miller and Malia (Doug) Ploughman; eight great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and two brothers, Richard (Eileen) Delaney and William (Hannelore) Delaney.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl, and two brothers, Elden and Robert Delaney.

A memorial service for Jean will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carrollton First Presbyterian Church, 200 N. Lisbon St., Carrollton, Ohio 44615, or Carroll County Caring Hands, PO Box 322, Carrollton, Ohio 44615.