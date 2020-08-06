Thelma L. (Hepner) Carson, 97, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

She was born May 15, 1923 in Fairhope, Ohio, to the late William and Ella (Goddard) Hepner.

She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Carson in 1995; a sister, Stella May; and five brothers, William, Frank, Ned, Fred and Harry Hepner.

She is survived by two sons, Dan (Sally) Carson and Gary (Cinda) Carson; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time.

