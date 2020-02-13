Theresa Hinton, 77, of Carrollton, passed away in her home with Sean and Lisa by her side, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

A daughter of the late Leo Ugran and Victoria Borrelli Oyer, she was born Oct. 17, 1942 in Canton, Ohio.

Theresa was a member of Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs. She enjoyed time spent square dancing with her late husband, Jim, and visiting with friends and family on her front porch while enjoying her humming birds she fed yearly.

She is survived by a son, Sean (Becky) Hinton; two daughters, Lisa (Rusty) Funkhouser and Kathy (Danny) Myers; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three brothers, Leo Ugran, Larry Erwin and Peter Ugran; and two sisters, Marie Satz and Robin Caggiano.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hinton, in 2007.

Funeral services for Theresa will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in Theresa’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.