Theresa Marie Brothers (Anthony), 59, went home to be with the Lord Aug. 21, 2022.

She was born May 15, 1963, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Ray and Betty Anthony.

Theresa spent her time on earth living in Canton, Carrollton, Mechanicstown, and finally Minerva. She graduated from Timken High School in 1981. Theresa was a devoted member of First Christian Church of Malvern and is now in the hands of her Lord and Savior. Theresa was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Her husband, Frank Brothers spent almost 32 wonderful years married to Theresa. They were married Aug. 29, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada, after meeting in 1982 and falling in love with each other. Besides spending her life being a Christian she enjoyed reading her Bible KJV, church crafts, fishing, working in her flower gardens, taking care of her many pets, and feeding every animal that came out of the woods and into her yard. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Corwin Frank Brothers, Jr.; her children, Jeremy, Corwin, and Alicia; her mother, Betty; her brothers and sisters, Betty, Ray, Barb, John, Donna, and Christine.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rob Anthony.

Though she will be greatly missed, we can all learn through her example of faith in Christ. Well done good and faithful servant.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, officiated by Pastor Kenny Thomas.

Burial will follow in Mechanicstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.