Therese Howard went to her heavenly home Sept. 13, 2021, following a brief, unexpected illness.

She was born June 16, 1941, to Jay and Helen (Nardo) Myers, who preceded her in death.

Therese was a loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing board games, especially Scrabble (current reigning Family Grand Champion, succeeding her mother as the two were a lethal pair in the game), and Yahtzee. She also enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren via social media, and spending time with her family at the casino, watching Ohio State games, traveling, and camping (even in her son’s back yard).

One of her mottos was “life is short, buy the shoes!” She had a sweet tooth and would snack her way through the day rather than eat a big meal – she could always be found with a jar of Jif in one hand and a spoon in the other. Not only was she an award-winning mother and grandmother, but she was also a talented musician, spending her life playing the clarinet and the piano and later giving piano lessons. Of course, she was also talented at finishing all her vacuuming before 10:30 a.m. so she could relax with an ice-cold beverage (her favorite perk of retirement). She enjoyed sitting outside on the porch visiting with family and friends, and she was an avid collector of teapots and anything purple.

Therese was someone everyone wanted to be around – her humor and excitement for life were contagious, and her stories were endless. She was a grounding mother, a supportive grandmother, and the kind of friend everyone wishes they had. In the face of adversity, she remained positive and unwavering, consistently serving as the backbone to those who needed her. When family and friends remember Therese, their fondest memories will be of her quick-witted humor, tenacity, selflessness, grace, and undying love for everyone in her life. Therese was the cornerstone in the lives of many and will live on in the hearts of all her loved ones who had the privilege of having her in their life.

Therese is survived by her children, Richard C. Shears, Randall K. Shears, Renee R. Warnock, and Retha E. (Brian) Shaffer; her sister, Karen (Ed) Rose; her grandchildren. Ryan, Jaime (Josh), Brittany, Randi-Kay (Ryan), Amanda, Emalie, Claire, and Jennifer; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, Therese was preceded in death by her loving fiancé, John T. Gill Sr.; her brother, John Myers; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Shears.

A private celebration of life with interment will be held at a date convenient to the family.

Those wishing to share a memory of Therese or to express a condolence to her family may do so by visiting www.gompffh.com.