Thomas A. Brown, 62, of Peninsula, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, at Wayside Farm Nursing Home in Peninsula, Ohio.

Born on March 9, 1961, in Salem, Ohio, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Doris W. Brown.

Tom graduated from Carrollton High School in 1979 and lived on their family farm for the first 28 years of his life. He was a member of the Salineville Church of Christ. He was employed by Homer Laughlin and Regal Metal. Tom really enjoyed watching Cleveland sports teams, Ohio State football and playing baseball.

He is survived by two brothers, Frank (Karen) and Todd (Cheryl) Brown; nephew, Brandon Brown; two nieces, Jessica Brown and Amanda Tabler; great-nieces, Sophia Brown and Janelle Clark; and great-nephew, Aaron Brown.

Tom was preceded in death by his niece, Jaimee Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Kenny Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow in Mechanicstown Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the times of services.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with the services.