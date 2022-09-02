Thomas Cecil Garrison II, 38, of Scio, passed away from an apparent reaction to a bee string, at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in the emergency room of Trinity Twin City Hospital in Dennison, Ohio.

He was born Oct. 8, 1983, in Alliance, Ohio, son of Thomas Cecil Garrison, Jr. and Andrea (Brewster) (fka Garrison) Bable.

Although Thomas was born in Alliance, he spent most of his time in Scio and surrounding areas. He was very outdoorsy and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. Even his various jobs had him outside. Thomas did landscape work and worked on concrete at construction sites. He was an avid fan of Black and Gold, The Pittsburgh Steelers, and rooted for them on game day. Thomas generally was very fond of having a good time.

In addition to his father and stepmother, Dionza (Schukert) Garrison of Salem, Thomas was survived by his mother, of East Liverpool; his daughter, McKenley Garrison of Carrollton; his brother, Steven Garrison and his sister, Ellie Garrison, both from Salem.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Seth Garrison in 2007.

A Time of Gathering will be Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services of Salem.