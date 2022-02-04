Thomas E. James died Jan. 28, 2022, at Mansfield Place after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tom was born May 30, 1936, in Brilliant, Ohio, to Clarence and Evelyn James.

He enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from high school.

He married Marilyn Brumbaugh in 1954 in Carrollton, Ohio.

After serving in the Air Force, he worked 33 years for IBM and retired at age 55. With his “Give more than you take” approach to life, he began serving his community. Tom was on the Essex planning commission, Essex Business and Professional Association, The Samaritan Connection, Essex planning board, school board, select board and State Board of Education, and served his church, First Congregational Church in Essex Junction, as trustee and deacon. Tom officiated many weddings. Tom got his private pilot license in the 70s. He audited courses at UVM and Champlain College in his late sixties.

Tom and Marilyn golfed nearly every weekday during the summers. He also loved deer hunting in Vermont and the annual hunting trip with son and grandsons to Ohio, cross country skiing in the winter, and taking walks in the woods with the dogs. One of his greatest joys was fishing, frog hunting with a net and release, swimming and skating on the pond with his grandkids.

Tom is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn; his children, Dina (David) Marcotte and Daniel (Laura) James; grandchildren, Katelyn (Bryan) Wildey, Rebecca James, Jaclyn (Chris) Marcotte, Thomas Cole (Barb) James and Rick (Amanda) James; and three great-grandsons, Sawyer and Emery James and Charles Lysonski.

He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Charles.

Tom’s family is grateful for the loving caregivers at Mansfield Place.

A celebration of Tom’s life will be held in the Spring.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.