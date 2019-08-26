Thomas E. Kean, 72, Minot, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in a Minot hospital from bacterial meningitis.

Thomas Edward Kean was born Sept. 29, 1946, a son of David “Reed” and Mary (Jones) Kean in Canton, OH.

Following his graduation from high school in Carrollton, OH, he enlisted into the United States Air Force and stationed at Minot Air Force Base.

On Feb. 27, 1970, Thomas was united in marriage to Faye Evenson. They made their home in Minot, where together they raised three daughters Shantha, Becky and Michele. For many years, Thomas was employed by Motor Service Company, and most recently at the Souris Valley Golf Course with the greens and grounds crew. He was also a black jack dealer.

Thomas never sat still long, for he very much enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, fur bear trapping, and golfing. He also enjoyed pinochle, and traveling with Faye. Thomas had a passion for raising Tropical Killifish, and for that fact was known worldwide. He also had a love for Reese’s cups.

He was a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges, North American Furbearer Association (NAFA), and the American Killifish Association (AKA). He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be deeply missed.

Those who shared in his life are his wife of 49 years, Faye; daughters, Shantha (Chris) Peters of Rapid City, SD; Becky Kean of Livingston, MT, and Michele (Kurt) Myers, Berthold, ND; a grandson, Connor Myers of Berthold, ND; two brothers, Dave (Sheila) Kean of Dellroy, OH and Joe Kean of Massillon, OH; a sister-in-law, Judy (Bernie) Zenz of Max, ND; nephews, Pat Kean, Ryan Kean, and Byron Knox; and nieces, Jamie Kean and Miranda Lavelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-laws Robert Zenz and Picky Mastrud, and a sister-in-law, Patsy Evenson.

There will be no reviewal as cremation has taken place, however friends may sign a guest register Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 from noon until service time at Thompson Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Thompson Larson Funeral Home Chapel, Minot

A celebration of Thomas’ life will continue from 4-7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Clubroom, located at 2601 North Broadway.

A private family committal service will take place at a later date.