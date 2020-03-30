Thomas J. Scott, 76

Thomas John Scott, 76, of Stone Creek, Ohio, passed away March 26, 2020 after complications from a brief illness.

Thomas was born May 3, 1943 to Thomas G. and Clara Day Scott in Leesville, Ohio.

Growing up in a family with six siblings working on a farm, Thomas was drawn to running farm equipment and a love of cars, particularly an interest in mechanics. These interests would be the cornerstone of his jobs and hobbies throughout his life, including when he retired from Belden Brick Company after working there 37 years as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. He also, at 45 years old, would complete his GED for his high school diploma.

Thomas was married for 52 years to Laura May (Titley) Scott. They have lived on their small farm in Stone Creek for 42 years, where he enjoyed working the farm and his friendships with neighbors who he was always willing to help in any way possible. Thomas never met a stranger and loved getting to know new people. He loved spending time working on his Ford tractors and restoring his 1970 Ford Torino, which he loved to take family and friends for a ride in.

Family meant so much to Thomas and shaped his everyday life.

He is survived by his wife and children, James “Jim” (Amy) Scott of Pittsburgh, PA, Virginia (Bo) Moser of Stone Creek, OH, and Thomas “T.J.” (Lori) Scott of Mooresville, NC; his grandchildren, Cameron (Chelsey) Scott of Gnadenhutten, Ohio, Hannah Reedy and Braedon Scott of New Philadelphia, plus his great grandchildren, Karlee and Krew Scott.

He was 4-H advisor for many years in his daughter’s 4-H club, volunteering his time to the horse program in Tuscarawas County. He was also involved in Midvale Karting Series, helping his son, Jim, and grandson, Braedon, on their go-kart and helping the club any way possible. He attended so many events for all his children and grandchildren, always eager to see them grow and excel. He is also survived by his loving siblings, Ruth (Gene) Moyer, Richard “Butch” (Betty) Scott and Lona (Bob) Keith and by many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Luther “Bud” Scott; sisters, Elaine Gintz, Doris “Babe” Harkless; and his beloved dog, Skippy.

At this time there will be no services, but a memorial will be planned for later in the year.

Cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory in New Philadelphia.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Thomas by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

Donations can be made in Thomas’ memory to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.