Thomas L. Stevens, 78, of Salineville, passed away in his home Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

A son of the late Charles E. and Charlotte A. Stevens, he was born April 28, 1943, in Minerva, Ohio.

Tom was a member of the Carrollton Baptist Temple and enjoyed his life as a truck driver and farmer, farming corn and soybeans. He loved people and loved helping anyone, always seeing the good in everyone. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Thelma Huffman Stevens, whom he married June 26, 1964; daughter, Cindy Ruegsegger; three sons, John (Kerry) Stevens, Rick (Wendy) Stevens, and Tim Stevens; 14 grandchildren, Jason, Lacy, Justin, Stephanie, Mindy, Shane, Christopher, Johnny, Cody, Kylee, Courtney, Case, Macey, and Noah; step-granddaughter, Harmony; ten great grandchildren, Austin, Dustin, Avaya, Maddie, Jaden, McKenzie, Autumn, Zoey, Adrian, Braxton; and step-great grandson, Rhett.

Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Stevens, and sister, Virginia DeCost.

Private services were held, and burial has taken place on the family farm in Salineville.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.