Thomas “Tom” Edward Anthony, Sr., 67, of Carrollton, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, June 17, with his family by his side.

Born Oct. 10, 1954, in Steubenville, he was a son of the late Anna (Renforth) Jackson and William Golden Anthony.

Some of Tom’s many employments were the Scio Pottery, The Surety Rubber Company, and the Robertson Brickyard in Robertsville.

Some of his biggest interests were karate and Bong sul, to which he held a black belt in both. He enjoyed playing his lottery numbers daily and watching Nascar racing, his favorites being the Earnhardts and Matt Kenseth.

Tom married the love of his life, Barbara (Nape) Anthony on April 23, 1976.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two children, Tom (Beth) Anthony, Jr. and Helen Anthony, both of Carrollton; siblings, Jo Ann (James) Wilson of Plano, TX, Bill (Peggy) Anthony of Bloomingdale, Anna Roe of Brilliant, Donna Risdon of Rayland, Mary (Joe) Roe of Bloomingdale, David (Brenda) Anthony of Bloomingdale, Laura (Jake) Risdon of Smithfield, and Doug (Karen) Anthony of Mingo Junction; 3 grandchildren, Kasie Smith, Dylan Howell, both of Carrollton, and Brittany Anthony of Massillon; as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Per Tom’s wishes, cremation will take place.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 16, at the family home, 255 Second St. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.