Thomas W. Hawkins, Jr., 62, of Carrollton, died Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019.

He was born Sept. 1, 1956 in Canton to the late Thomas W. Hawkins, Sr. and Gladys (Hogan) Hawkins.

He was a graduate of Carrollton High School and is an Air Force veteran. He worked for Belden Brick for 20 years where he was a heavy equipment operator. He loved his family and the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Kitty Hawkins, whom he married May 13, 2000; sons, Nathan T. Hawkins, Sr. of Carrollton, Shannon Orwick of Carrollton, John R. (Amanda) Bucher IV of Athens, AL, Thomas W. Hawkins III of Carrollton; a daughter, Valerie K. Hawkins of Carrollton; daughters-in-law, Jennifer Booth of Carrollton and Karen Martin of Carrollton; sisters, Diane (Buddy) Hawkins Bauders of South Dakota, Christine Dalton of Canton, Denise Hawkins of Carrollton, Genie (Bill) Ingram of Texas; a brother, Timothy Hawkins of Dellroy; grandchildren, Nathan T. Hawkins, Jr., Gage Orwick, John R. Bucher V, Leah Bucher, Elliot Bucher, Avie Lee Hawkins and Amara K. Hawkins; a great grandson, Stetson Orwick and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

He is preceded by a sister, Debra Lynn Hawkins.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

