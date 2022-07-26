Thomas W. Parker, 60, of Carrollton, passed away Monday afternoon at Aultman Hospital following a brief battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 18, 1961, in Canton, he was the son of Donald Parker of Carrollton and the late Saundra Beadnell Parker.

Tom was a 1980 graduate of Carrollton High School. Since 1998 he was a partner at D&D Appliance in Carrollton. He had a love for Carrollton and the surrounding communities, he was a former Fire Chief for the Dellroy Fire Department, an avid supporter of youth sports in the area, supporter and former member of 4-H, and for the last nine years he served on the Village Council of Carrollton.

In his free time, Tom enjoyed sport shooting as a member of Great Trail Shooting Sports and Break Point Shooting Grounds. He also enjoyed loading up his camper and side-by-side and going on trail riding trips with family and friends.

Along with his father and stepmother, Flora, he is survived by his wife, Tina, whom he married in 1986; two sons, Thomas Ray Parker of Carrollton and Travis (Chelsey) Parker of Magnolia; five grandchildren, Traegan, Tenleigh, Tolin, Owen, and Holden; and a stepsister, Gina Aston.

Funeral services will be Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 7 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Mark Wells officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of services in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages everyone to send donations in Tom’s name to the Dellroy Community Fire Department, 5 North Ohio Street, Dellroy, OH 44620.