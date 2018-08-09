Tickets on sale for Sept. 1 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Tickets are on sale for the Carrollton High School (CHS) Athletic Hall of Fame induction breakfast.

The breakfast/induction ceremony is scheduled Sept.1 at 9 a.m. in the Carrollton High School Fine Arts Room. Five individuals and one team will be inducted during the ceremony. Individuals include Sonta (Duffy) Maple, Coach Ralph Lloyd (posthumously), Angie (Noble) Jennings, Jill Schissler and Cody Shockey. The 1987-88 wrestling team, coached by Skip Laughlin, and assisted by Dan Radalia and Kevin Spears, will also be inducted.

Tickets can be purchased by calling Curt Hensley at 330-605-4959 or Larry Cogan at 330-627-5802, or visiting the athletic office in the high school.

Hensley said members of the 1987-88 wrestling team should RSVP by Aug. 20 to receive a special award at the breakfast. Honorees are asked to arrive at the Fine Arts Room prior to 8:30 a.m. for pictures.

Individuals and family members who plan to attend are asked to purchase tickets early. All tickets must be purchased 10 days prior to the event to allow Ponderosa to prepare the correct number of meals.

For additional information, call Hensley or send an email to curthensley1@gmail.com

Inductees will be honored at halftime of the CHS vs. Coventry football game Aug. 31.