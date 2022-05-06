Tim McNutt, 65, of Carrollton, died suddenly Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

He was born March 23, 1957, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Ruth (Williams) McNutt.

Tim had many friends who he gladly helped when they needed answers or had car problems. He knew Fords, old tractors, or large trucks; just about anything on wheels; having worked at four different Ford Dealerships and two NAPA stores. He helped everyone he could in life and also in death, by being an organ and tissue donor.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Laura (Parks) McNutt; two daughters, Roxie (Doug) Graham of Carrollton, and Sammi (Brad) Cole of Ossian, Indiana; a sister, Donna (Dennis) Warner of Canton; two brothers, David (Mary) McNutt of Alliance, and Dan (Dena) McNutt of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Bonnie and Bridgit Graham of Carrollton, and Holley and Carter Cole of Ossian, Indiana; several nieces and nephews, and an untold number of “kids” who called him dad.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 11, at the First Christian Church of Malvern at 11 a.m. for all friends and family.

Following the service, we invite all friends to join us in a time of shared memories and laughter, because it’s what Tim would want.

