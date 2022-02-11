Timothy Andrew Kuchynski, 65, of Kilgore, passed away in his home Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, from Parkinson’s disease.

A son of the late Harry Gregory Kuchynski and mother, Mabel Lorene Gerig Kuchynski, he was born Sept. 20, 1956, in Parma, Ohio.

Timothy graduated in 1975 from Padua High School in Parma and proudly served in the United States Army Reserves from 1974 to 1981. He retired from the Dr. Pepper Bottling Company in Columbus in upper management as a supervisor at age 37. Timothy was an avid vegetable and flower gardener, his favorite flower being the gladiola. He was very professional in his abilities to garden. He was also a fine scale modeler of military models and dioramas, winning many awards, including first place for his Vietnam diorama. He attended the First Baptist Church of Berlin and was a member of the Victory Baptist Church in Kensington and enjoyed doing ministry work at Centerville Village and the Carroll Golden Age Retreat. He was a born-again Christian who trusted in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and he loved his family and his country with his whole heart. He is now in the presence of the joy of his Lord and Savior, whom he loved and served.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terri Marilyn Michelle Cury Kuchynski; daughter, Eva Lorene Kuchynski; brother, Thomas (Jean) Kuchynski; and two sisters, Susan (Daniel) Giallourkis, and Marie (Bill) Burdick.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Pastor Chester Miller and Pastor Tom Nye officiating.

Burial will follow in Simmons Ridge Cemetery.

A meal will be served after at the community center in Kilgore.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Timothy’s honor to his wife, Terri Kuchynski.