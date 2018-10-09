Timothy P. Grim, Sr., 58, of Carrollton, died Monday, Oct. 8 in Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH.

Born March 25, 1960, he was a son of the late Robert and Pauline Ohler Grim.

He is survived by wife, Rebecca Gray Grim; a son, Timothy Grim, Jr. of Bridgeport, OH; four daughters, Erica Grim of Bridgeport, OH; Christine Grim of Carrollton; Gwen Grim of Minerva; and Jennifer Grim of Carrollton; eight grandchildren; a brother, William Grim of Carrollton; a sister, Karen Brunk of Carrollton; a great uncle, William Ohler of Carrollton; and two nieces, April Marker and Crystal Wade.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, one sister and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow in the Scroggsfield Cemetery at Carrollton. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.