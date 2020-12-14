Tom Sutton, Sr., 85, of Scio, went to be with the Lord peacefully Friday morning Dec. 11, 2020.

Born Sept. 3, 1935 in Richmond, Ohio, he was the son of William and Ethal Sutton.

He had three brothers, Halford, John and Wayne and four sisters Jane, Ruth, Shirlie and Natalie. Tom was an active member of the Kilgore United Methodist Church. He and Arlene took great pride in the upkeep of the church for many years. Tom retired from Weirton Steel in 1997 after 40 years of service.

Tom is survived by his children, Pennie and George Albertson, Tommie and Brenda Sutton, Vincent Sutton, Eric and Stephanie Sutton and Tom and Anita Kinney.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene in August of 2014, after being married for 53 years. Tom leaves a legacy of five children, 13 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Kilgore United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Kilgore Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10-11 at the church.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton will be handling arrangements.