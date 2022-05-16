Tommy Lee Colvin Jr., 36, of Scio, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Elyria, Ohio.

He was born June 12, 1985, to Tommy Lee Colvin Sr. and Cathy (Triplett) Colvin in Salem, Ohio.

Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps for four years, serving in Iraq and Fallujah. He was a member of the Carrollton VFW and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his father, Tommy (Sherry) Colvin; mother, Cathy (Jerry) Bivens; daughter, Kamryn Kristen Lee Colvin; sister, Tanya (Harold) Colvin; girlfriend, Paige Essig; nieces and nephews, Chase Colvin, Bree Mayle, Brian Mayle, and Coleman Gline; and stepbrother, Donnie (Tonya) Stonemetz. Tommy was also loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and acquaintances.

Tommy was preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy Colvin; stepbrother, Joseph Cooper; and stepsister, Carie Cooper.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at The Diamond Lake Cabins Event Barn, 9129 Diamond Rd., Scio, Ohio 43988, with Military Honors.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.