Toni Stacy Wiley, 43, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in the Carroll Healthcare Center in Carrollton.

She was born Nov. 23, 1978, in Oberlin, Ohio to Grover and Wanda (Whitt) Stacy of Carrollton.

She worked at Speedway and for Doordash.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a daughter, Samantha Crank of Canton; a son, Dakoda Crank of Canton; a sister, Jennifer (Greg) Carver of Dellroy; 3 brothers, Michael Stacy of Dellroy, Matthew Stacy of Magnolia, and Randal Stacy of Carrollton; two nieces, Mya and Claire, and nephew, Emmett Carver.

She is preceded in death by two sons, Steven and Raymond Crank, and a niece, Emma Carver.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Those who would like to share their condolences, may sign the online register book at www.Gotschallfuneralhome.com.