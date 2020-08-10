Tracey Myers, 55, of Minerva, Ohio, passed away suddenly Aug. 3 2020.

Tracey was born Jan. 7, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to the late Herman and Darlene Bentley.

Tracey lived most of her life in Minerva with her beloved husband, Dan Myers. Tracey was a STNA for most of her life. She took care of both her mother and father when they each were in hospice and were by their sides until the end. Tracey loved flowers and had a true green thumb. Her yard was always filled with flower beds, full of beauty, much like her. She was an excellent cook. Christmas was her favorite holiday, her entire house would be covered in Christmas lights. It would light up like a gingerbread house.

Tracey is finally reunited with the love of her life, Dan Myers, and is also preceded in death by her father, Herman Bentley; mother, Darlene Bentley; and brother, Scott Bentley.

She is survived by her daughter, Misty Davis and son-in-law, Scott Davis; three grandchildren, Rylee, Sophie and Liam Davis, all of Massillon.

Tracey will be greatly missed and will always be remembered for her big heart that always put others first, being the most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt.

A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern, Ohio on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reed Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. An online payment portal is available at www.reedfuneralhome.com.