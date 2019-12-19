Matt Little’s trial date set for July

By GEORGETTE HUFF

FPS Contributor

Monday, July 13, 2020, at 8:30 a.m.

“Unless…. something happens extremely out of the ordinary, this will go to trial no later than July 13,” said Common Pleas Judge Michael V. Repella II during a pretrial hearing held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the case of the State of Ohio vs. Matthew Little.

While Repella said he expects the trial to last only one week, the dates of July 13 through July 24, 2020, have been reserved.

The judge outlined the schedule of upcoming pretrial hearings to be held on March 18 at 10 a.m., and a final pre-trial hearing on June 16 at 10 a.m., during which procedural matters including jury instructions will be finalized.

In addition, the names of expert witnesses must be disclosed no later than April 15, and any motions to suppress must be filed by May 18.

Stating clearly that he “wants to keep this case on track,” Repella told Prosecutor Steven Barnett, Assistant Prosecutor Michael Roth, and defense attorney William Whitaker, who accompanied Little to the hearing, “If anything comes up … I want to know about it.”