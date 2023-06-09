Travis A. Maple, 36, of Archbold, Ohio, died Monday, May 29, 2023.

He was born May 29, 1987, in Carrollton.

He worked for Sauder Woodworking Company in Archbold. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 2006 and is a U.S. Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Michelle (Chad) Robinson of Massillon, and father, Niles Maple of Amsterdam; brother, Dakota (Ciera) Maple of Hanoverton; two stepbrothers, Evan (Madison Joy) Robinson of Alliance, and Drew Robinson of Massillon; maternal grandfather, V.W. Mullett of Defiance; numerous aunts and uncles (4 of which he was close in age) cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Rebecca Mullett and paternal grandparents, Charles “Buddy” and Shirley Maple.

A memorial service with military honors by the U.S. Navy will be held Saturday, July 1, at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Tim Prince officiating.

Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Save22, c/o 2044 Brenner Rd. NE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

