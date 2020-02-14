Trenton Matthew Carlisle was born sleeping Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 7:26 a.m. to the parents of Curtis and Alivia Carlisle at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. He weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces and was 17 inches long.

Trenton is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy, big brother Aiden, big sister Alexis, his grandparents, his great-grandparents, his aunts, uncles, cousins and many others. Trenton will always remain his parents’ precious baby, Aiden and Alexis’s little brother, and will one day hold him in their arms.

“I’ll hold you in my heart until I can hold you in my arms.” – Peter Pan.

Condolences and messages of comfort may be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com