Jim Tsilimos hired as Carrollton football coach

By JORDAN MILLER

Sports Editor

Twitter – J_MillerTV

It didn’t take long for the Carrollton Exempted Village School District to fill their vacant football coaching position.

On January 25th, Carrollton’s Head football coach announced his resignation. March 12th, the Carrollton school board approved the hiring of former, long-time Lisbon coach Jim Tsilimos.

“Coach Tsilimos brings a similar type of experience as Phil (Mauro) did to our program,” Carrollton Superintendent Dr. Dave Quattrochi said. “We are very fortunate to have someone with his expertise come in and coach our fine young men.”

Tsilimos, 65, spent two stints, totaling 25 years with the Lisbon Blue Devils, winning 146 games, making him the school’s all-time leader in wins.

He hung up his whistle in 2017 but says he missed coaching and being around the youthful atmosphere.

“After 60 days of retirement, I was kind of bored,” Tsilimos said. “I told my wife, I’m used to being around kids, not retired people.”

During his time with the Blue Devils, Tsilimos led the team to a Division V State Championship and 14-0 season in 1995. His team appeared in the Regional Finals in 2003.

He’s made eight playoff trips with his three most recent in 2015-2017.

“His record speaks for itself,” Dr. Quattrochi said. “I think he will be a great role model and coach at Carrollton. We’re excited to have him.”

Tsilimos plans on bringing his expertise to the Carrollton field for the 2019 season.

“The number one thing is I’m back in coaching,” Tsilimos said. “I’m going to come to work every day and give 100 percent. That’s how I was raised and that’s how I learned how to coach.”

Tsilimos was named Columbiana County Coach of the Year six times, as recent as 2016.

Six of his teams won conference titles, the most recent one coming in 2016.

Tsilimos’ career began in 1975 as a student assistant with the Mount Union Purple Raiders. He landed his first head coaching gig in 1985 at Benjamin Logan High School where he went 15-5 through two seasons.

He brings 44 years of coaching experience to the table, including 27 as the man in charge. This will be the fourth school he’s been head coach of.

Tsilimos inherits a team which went 5-5 last season and 3-7 the season before under Mauro.

“We’re definitely going to run the football and play great run defense,” Tsilimos said.

In addition to his work on the football field, he was the head track coach for Lisbon from 2007-2011 and 2016-2018.

He served as co-athletic director at Lisbon from 2003-2007 and assistant AD from 2009-2011.

He added that he does plan on keeping Mauro’s coaching staff.