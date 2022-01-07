Valda Holzapfel, 86, of Columbus, Ohio, and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

She was born Nov. 12, 1935, in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Donna (Slates) Brackin.

On June 2, 1956, she married Pastor Harry Holzapfel and he preceded her in death on January 6, 2009.

Due to her caring and nurturing nature, Valda excelled as a Registered Nurse at Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton for 26 years, retiring in December 2000. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, where she also volunteered in the Women’s Organization, a member of the Port Clinton Mother’s Club, a member of the Ottawa County Nurses Association and the Ohio Nurses Association, and was a Girl Scout Leader & Service Unit Director. Most importantly, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons, Steven (Susan) Holzapfel, Kennesaw, GA, and Scott (Donell) Holzapfel, Reynoldsburg, Ohio; daughters, Karen (Richard) Blickley, Gahanna, Ohio, and Junko Koizumi, Tokyo; six grandchildren; brothers, Richard Brackin, Columbus, Ohio, and Larry (Dorothy) Brackin, Carrollton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, on Sunday, January 16, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. The family kindly asks that those attending to please wear a mask.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 17.

Due to Covid, the family requests that in-person attendance be limited to family only. For others who would like to join in celebrating Valda’s life, the service will be live streamed. Viewers can watch the service live at 11 a.m. at stjohnlutheranpc.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, 207 Adams Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.