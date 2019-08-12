Valeria Ann Brown, of Salineville, OH, passed from this life Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, while under Hospice care following a long illness. She was 88.

Valeria was born April 5, 1931, at home in Summitville, OH, a daughter to Joseph R. and Mary C. (Wargo) Briceland.

A ’49 graduate from Central Catholic High School, she married Robert M. Brown on June 18, 1949.

She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Summitville, where she was also active with the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was a former bus driver for Southern Local Schools and enjoyed being a homemaker for her family. She loved tending to her flowers, gardening, baking, cooking, canning, fishing, bowling, and horses. However, spending time with her children and grandchildren meant the most to her.

She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include daughters, Linda Hughes (Gary) of Centerville, VA; Cindy Brown of Summitville, OH and Valerie Bolanz (Richard), Minerva, OH; sons, Thomas Brown (Tracy) of Lisbon, OH; John Brown (Barb) of Mechanicstown; James Brown (Mary Anne) of Mechanicstown; Ray Brown of Beverly Hills, FL; Steve Brown of Lincoln, NE; Rich Brown (Tammy) of East Canton and Walter Macuich (whom she helped raise) of Lisbon, OH; 35 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances R. “Bub” Wilson of Sherrodsville, OH; sisters-in-law, Ilean Briceland of Salem, OH, and Carol Briceland of Pikeville, TN; former daughter-in-law, Diane Tarka; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband on September 21, 1979; children, Robert M. Brown, Jr., Roy E. Brown, Diane M. Brown, and Stanley Macuich; grandchildren, Heath Brown, Amy Brown, and Brandi Haines; great-grandchildren, Kearstan Babe and John Brown; and siblings, Rosemary Martin, Vernita Ocel, Martina Radford, Joseph R. Jr., Charles, William, James, & Valerian “Jack” Briceland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Summitville, where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the church.

Expressions of sympathy may be left for her family at: www.bricelandfuneralservice.com.