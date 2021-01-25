Valerie D. (Riggenbach) McNutt, 67, of Carrollton, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Jan. 21, 2021 in Aultman Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Valerie was born Aug. 25, 1953 in Canton, Ohio to the late Clarence and Betty (Beans) Riggenbach.

She is survived by her husband, Donald (Butch) McNutt of 47 years; daughter, Melissa (Rusty) Lemley of Carrollton; stepdaughter, Becky Hansen of Virginia; a granddaughter, Carlee Hansen of Canada; three grandsons, Justin and Jacob Lemley of Carrollton and Alek Hansen of Texas; siblings, Meryl (Ginger) Riggenbach, Daniel (Shirley) Riggenbach, Betty (Ned) McNutt, and Melvin (Margo) Riggenbach; 7 brothers-in-law, four sisters-in law and spouses, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Valerie owned and operated McNutt’s Interstate Convenient Store and Gas Station in Strasburg, Ohio, and retired from VXI in Canton. She was a devoted member of Dover Church of Christ. She will be so missed by all.

Calling hours will be Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with the funeral Friday at 1 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery.