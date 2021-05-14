Valerie Stertzbach, 55, of Canton, formerly of Carrollton, died Tuesday evening, May 11, 2021 in her home.

Born April 16, 1966 in Canton, she was a daughter of Terry and Jane Derheimer Portofe.

Valerie worked as an accountant for Logan Trucking company and was a member of Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Rich Stertzbach, whom she married April 11, 1992; a son, Noah Stertzbach; and a daughter, Heather Stertzbach.

Funeral services will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton with Rev. Timothy Dyck officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton.

Visitation will be Monday from noon until time of services in the funeral home.