Valorie Coe DeCarlo, 72, of Carrollton, who sadly left us Dec. 8, 2022, following a long battle with cancer.

Valorie was born in Carrollton, Ohio on Nov. 26, 1950, to Coe and Mae Smith.

She was a 1969 graduate of Carrollton High School. She married the love of her life, Mario DeCarlo, on Aug. 30, 1970. Together they built a wonderful life spanning 52 years of marriage that blessed them with three children, Monique Bailey, Joshua DeCarlo, and Danielle Shreve.

Valorie was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, who was always there when we needed her. She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. She worked 21 years at Locke Chiropractic and spend the last 20 years of her life working as a Victim Advocate for Victim’s Assistance in Carrollton, Ohio. She was also a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church.

While her passing leaves a great void in the hearts of those who knew and love her, her legacy lives on through her beloved family. May the chapters of those lives unfold with faith, hope, and the promise of a love that never ends.

Valorie was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, Jean DeCarlo; and daughter, Mercedes DeCarlo.

She is survived by her husband, Mario DeCarlo; a sister, Vickie Reed of Carrollton; three children, Monique (Benjamin) Bailey of Canton, Joshua DeCarlo of Carrollton and Danielle (Mason) Shreve of Carrollton; along with three grandchildren, Kaitlynn Smith, Jordan DeCarlo, and Nathaniel Bailey; three sisters-in-law, Anne DeCarlo of Ontario, Canada, Sylvie (Luc) Lancot of Quebec, Canada, and Mercedes DeCarlo of Quebec, Canada; a mother-in-law, Gisele Guilbault of Quebec, Canada; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Valorie will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Carrollton with Rev. JP Snyder officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of services in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Carroll County Golden Age Retreat.