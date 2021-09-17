Vera M. (Snyder) Stephens, 86, of Carrollton, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

She was born Sept. 1, 1935, in Louisville to the late William and Mary (Hershburger) Snyder.

She was a homemaker and house cleaner for many families in the Minerva and Kensington area and she loved each of the families. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by six children, Betty (Richard) Ott of Carrollton, Randy (Debbie) Stephens of Carrollton, Barry Stephens of Salem, Carol (Scott) Stephens of Streetsboro, Wendy (Dave) Pitts of Hanoverton, and Sandy Stephens of Carrollton; two brothers, Vincent (Lila) Snyder of East Canton, and Jerry (Shirley) Snyder of Carrollton; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandsons.

She is preceded in death by 9 sisters, Edith Ferguson, Gladys Clark, Sarah Danner, Rose Orlando, Wilma Snyder, Ida Polen, Geraldine Nolen, Shirley Snyder, and Jacqueline Quass; 4 brothers, William, John, Donald and Paul Snyder; a granddaughter, Kerry Stephens, and a great grandson, Dean Owsley Jr.

Following cremation, a graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 23, in Bethlehem Cemetery with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating.

Following the graveside service, everyone is invited to the Malvern Park to celebrate her life.

